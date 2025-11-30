New Delhi, November 30: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday busted an international and interstate Pakistan-backed gangster-turned-terror module and arrested three terrorists, officials said. More details are awaited. Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested gangster Bandhu Man Singh, the India-Canada-based handler of the Goldy Dhillon gang, from Ludhiana in connection with the conspiracy to fire at actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, officials said.

According to police, Bandhu Man Singh has multiple criminal cases against him and is linked to a chain of weapons recovered earlier by the Delhi Crime Branch. A Chinese pistol and cartridges were also recovered from him during the arrest. He is alleged to be the leading supplier of weapons and vehicles used by the shooters involved in the attacks on Kapil Sharma's cafe. After returning to India, he reportedly attempted to rebuild Goldy Dhillon's gang network and arrange the acquisition of sophisticated weapons for future shootouts in the country. Police said the vehicle used in the recent shooting incident at the cafe also belonged to him. Delhi Blast Case: Accused Doctor Shaheen Saeed’s Terror Network Formed After 3rd Marriage.

Delhi Police are now probing the gang's international linkages, with investigations underway into arms supply routes, funding channels and potential targets. In October, Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada was reportedly targeted in another shooting incident. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) launched a probe after gunshots were fired at Kap's Cafe on 85 Avenue and 120 Street around 3:45 am, according to City News Vancouver. Delhi Terror Blast Case: Accused Soyab Sent to 10-Day NIA Custody by Patiala House Court.

Kulvir Sidhu, allegedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's network, claimed responsibility in a viral social media post, saying, "Today's firing at Caps Cafe, Surrey, was carried out by me, Kulvir Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon. We hold no grudge against the general public. Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared; bullets can come from anywhere." This was the third attack on the restaurant since July. The first firing was reported on July 10, followed by another on August 8.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)