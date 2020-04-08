Three COVID-19 Patients Die in Pune, Death Toll Reaches 16

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Three more COVID-19 positive patients died in Pune, taking the death toll to 16 in the city on Wednesday, a health official said."Three more COVID-19 positive deaths reported in Pune today. Death toll rises to 16 in Pune, of which 8 deaths have been reported today," officials said.Earlier in the day, five deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Pune in the last 24 hours, said Shekhar Gaikwad, Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday.On Monday, relatives of two deceased refused to accept bodies, so PMC workers performed their last rites, Gaikwad further added.As per the latest update on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, till now the total number of positive cases in the country is 5274. (ANI)

