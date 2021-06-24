Actor Sarah Rafferty, who is best known for her character Donna Paulsen in Suits, has treated her fans with her wedding photograph. Taking to Instagram, Sarah penned an adorable anniversary wish for her husband along with the throwback image of the two from their wedding ceremony. "Two decades in, still mugging. Happy 20th anniversary, Santtu. Thank you for the hope, coffee and poetry," she posted. Jurassic Park Throwback: Did You Know Steven Spielberg’s Sci-fi Masterpiece Was Almost Directed by James Cameron?

The couple received several wishes from social media users. "Ohh it's a big one, happy anniversary you two," a user commented. "Sending lots of love and I adore your throwback photos very much," another one wrote. Sarah and her husband Santus Seppara share two daughters. Mariah Carey Shares Throwback Pic of ‘Rachel’ Hairdo, Gets Response From Friends Star Jennifer Aniston.

Check Out Sarah Rafferty's Instagram Post Below:

Apart from 'Suits', Sarah is also known for appearing in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Browse'. Speaking of 'Suits', it was a law-firm drama that ran from 2011 to 2019. Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle were also a part of the hit show.

