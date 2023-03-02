While corset tops are now in vogue, its trend was set by senior beauties like Katrina Kaif, Amy Jackson and Sonam Kapoor. These ladies probably had a vision of how corset dresses would become popular in the tinsel town and they were paving way for it already. While Sonam Kapoor had her own dreamy moment in a black corset midi dress, Katrina and Amy had an imaginary faceoff since they wore the same black Rasario dress on separate occasions. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Sara Ali Khan, Whose Orange Arpita Mehta Outfit Did You Like?

Katrina picked the black Rasario corset dress for the opening ceremony of the IIFA Awards 2020. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kat went extremely easy with her styling. With no major jewellery and very subtle makeup, she allowed her supremely chic outfit to do all the talking. Kat also opted for a simple hairdo and didn't pick anything fussy to compliment her #ootd.

Katrina Kaif v/s Amy Jackson

Katrina Kaif and Amy Jackson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Amy Jackson, the Singh is Bliing actress wore the same outfit before Katrina though. She, however, complimented her outfit by accessorising it with a delicate diamond necklace. Nude lips, curled eyelashes, blushed cheeks and subtle eye makeup completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez or Keerthy Suresh Who Nailed Her Falguni & Shane Peacock Saree Better?

Now that we have elaborated on both their looks individually, who do you think won this fashion race? Was it Katrina Kaif or Amy Jackson? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

