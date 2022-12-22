Didn't we say the season is all about wearing bling? Especially with New Year and Christmas parties coming up, ladies are rushing to buy that perfect party attire that's equal parts chic and blingy. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan was already in love with this trend, way back in 2018 when she stepped out wearing this mirrorwork Atelier Zuhra dress at the Social Media Awards. Bebo's blingy outfit was an instant hit with fashion critics and its popularity is still so strong, four years later. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Sara Ali Khan, Whose Orange Arpita Mehta Outfit Did You Like?

When we say popularity, we mean the eagerness to wear it and own it by our Bollywood beauties. Cirkus beauty Pooja Hegde wore a very similar design in October 2022. The similarities between both their designs (sleeveless outfits with high collars) were uncanny. While Kareena preferred a sleek hairdo with straightened hair, Pooja opted for a ponytail instead. Both the beauties ditched any major jewellery and allowed their outfits to do all the talking. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Anushka Sharma, Whose Sabyasachi Saree Will You Pick?

While Kareena was hailed and praised for her choice of outfit for the night, Pooja was equally admired and adored. But if asked to choose, who do you think nailed this design better? Was it Bebo or Pooja? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

