Face-offs are no longer a rarity in the world of fashion. With all the stylists bucking up and wanting the best for their clients, it's only natural that a few celebs may step out wearing similar attires. Like when Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor had their own sensuous moment in this red Magda Butrym mini dress. Of course, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress paired it with a matching jacket while Kapoor didn't mind looking sexy in its original design. Fashion Faceoff: Shanaya Kapoor or Lisa Haydon, Who Nailed This Arpita Mehta Design Better?

Alia picked this rose-printed dress for Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash and we must say, it was a jaw dropping look. Bhatt paired her outfit with a pair of matching pumps and no major jewellery but just a few finger rings instead. With creamy coral lips, blushed eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, well-defined brows and hair styled in soft curls, she completed her look further.

Alia Bhatt v/s Vaani Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we had War beauty, Vaani Kapoor, making headlines in this same red mini dress. While Alia picked pumps, Vaani preferred a more sensuous look. She insisted on pairing it with fishnet stockings and black boots instead. Much like Alia, Vaani opted for a no-jewellery look. However, she rounded off her look with soft pink lips, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks and a simple hairdo. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Wore This Co-ord Set Better?

Now that we have elaborate on both their looks, who do you think won this fashion race? Was it Alia Bhatt or Vaani Kapoor? Drop your comments on Twitter or choose the option from the box below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2023 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).