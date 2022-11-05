Well-known music director Anirudh has sung a song in Ghibran's music for director H Vinoth's upcoming heist thriller, Thunivu, featuring actors Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier in the lead. Ghibran took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, " 'Chilla Chilla' recorded. Our Rockstar Anirudh in the lyrics of Vaisagh." Thunivu Song Chilla Chilla: First Single from Ajith’s Film to Be a Mass Dance Number, Reveals Ghibran.

The song, Chilla Chilla, is believed to be a fast-paced, peppy number. With Chilla Chilla, the unit has completed recording three songs for the film so far. Meanwhile, sources said that Ajith has completed dubbing for his portions in the film. They also add that a promotional video of a song is to be shot next week and that Ajith will be a part of the promotional video. Thunivu Release Date: Ajith Kumar-H Vinoth's Film Confirmed to Arrive on Pongal 2023, To Clash With Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu.

Sources say that there is a strong possibility that the promotional video that is to be shot next week will be on the recently recorded number Chilla Chilla. Thunivu, which has triggered huge expectations, is scheduled to hit screens for Pongal next year.

