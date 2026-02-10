The Madras High Court on Tuesday (February 10) permitted KVN Productions, the makers of the highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan starring Thalapathy Vijay, to withdraw their writ petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision marks a significant shift in the film's road to release, as the producers have opted to resolve the certification dispute through the board’s internal administrative channels rather than the judiciary. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Film To Withdraw Case in Madras High Court Against CBFC.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Legal Battle Concludes

Justice PT Asha presided over the hearing where the counsel for KVN Productions formally submitted a letter to the court registry. The letter stated that the production house was no longer interested in pursuing the litigation.

The court accepted the request, effectively ending a month-long legal standoff that began when the filmmakers challenged the CBFC’s decision to refer the movie to a revising committee. By withdrawing the plea, the makers have signaled their willingness to participate in the board’s secondary review process.

‘Jana Nayagan’ CBFC Dispute

The controversy began in late December 2025 following an initial screening where the CBFC’s examining committee suggested specific cuts to grant a U/A 16+ certificate. Although the producers implemented these edits, the certification process stalled after an advisory panel member raised concerns regarding the film's depiction of sensitive themes. Specifically, the board pointed to scenes allegedly portraying foreign influence on religious tensions and certain references to the Indian Army that officials claimed required additional scrutiny by defense experts. These objections led the CBFC Chairperson to refer the film to a nine-member revising committee, prompting the producers to seek urgent judicial intervention.

Previous Court Rulings

The case saw a series of rapid legal turns in January. Initially, a single-judge bench ruled in favour of the producers, directing the CBFC to issue the certificate immediately. However, this order was quickly stayed and later set aside by a division bench.

The division bench noted that the CBFC had not been given a sufficient opportunity to file a counter-affidavit and remanded the matter for fresh consideration. Rather than continuing with the fresh hearing or escalating the matter to the Supreme Court, the producers chose the path of withdrawal.

‘Jana Nayagan’ New Release Date To Be Announced Soon?

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is widely regarded as Vijay’s final film before his transition into full-time politics. Originally slated for a January 9 release during the Pongal festival, the film has faced substantial delays, causing reported financial strain on distributors. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film To Be Reviewed by Army Officials; Makers Eye New Release Date.

With the legal hurdles removed, the film will now be reviewed by the CBFC’s revising committee. Fans and industry stakeholders are now awaiting the committee's final verdict, which will determine the new theatrical release date.

