New Delhi, May 9: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Central government not to relieve a group of Army officers from service in a plea challenging the premature termination of a woman Army officer. A bench led by Justice Surya Kant also remarked that during times of conflict, the morale of army officers needs to be kept high. "This is not the time when we keep these people roaming around the Supreme Court and courtrooms. There's some better place for them. They need to be at a better place," Justice Surya Kant said, implying that at such a pressing hour, the country needs army officers on the battlefield.

The Court was hearing a plea in which a woman officer of the army, Lt. Col. Geeta Sharma, had allegedly been released from service at an earlier date (March 17) even though the date of her release was June 9. Thus, she had moved to the top court seeking a stay in the release of her service. Interestingly, Senior Advocate Maneka Guruswamy appearing for Sharma submitted that the Supreme Court had, in an earlier decision, allowed a similar plea in which Colonel Sophia Qureshi, who has been leading briefings of the Indian forces to inform the nation of updates regarding the ongoing conflict with Pakistan, was lauded by a bench led by former CJI DY Chandrachud, along with other officers of the army, for their immense contributions towards national security. ‘Don’t Pay Heed to Propaganda Messages’: Central Government Warns Traders Against Hoarding of Essential Food Items, Says Adequate Stocks Available.

"Your lordships had intervened in the systemic discrimination (against women army officers). If your lordships hadn't intervened, she (Colonel Sophia Qureshi) wouldn't be briefing the nation," the senior counsel stated. Justice Surya Kant responded in agreement and stated, "As of date, we would like their morals high and higher than anything. Each of them is meritorious." During the hearing, the Court was of the view that it would hear the matter on merits and in detail at a later date. However, it clarified that until the next hearing, army officers should not be bothered or distracted by pursuing litigation; instead, their focus should be on more pressing issues that the nation is going through at such times of conflict.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Bhati, appearing for the Centre, however opposed the plea and argued that allowing such pleas will lead to systemic difficulty for the government. The Court, however, stated that for now, such officers shall not be ordered to be released from service. It stated that the matters be heard on August 6 and 7, on a continuous basis from 11 AM. "On August 6, we'll hear the matter. The first batch (of pleas) will be of the army, followed by navy, airforce and coast guard matters. Until then, the officers including Geeta Sharma who are in service be not released," the Court said. Is NSA Ajit Doval on Facebook? PIB Fact Check Exposes Fake Post by Pakistan.

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant, while lauding the contributions of the Indian army, remarked, "All of us feel very little before them. This is the time when each of us needs to stand with them." "The nation is sleeping while the army is awake," Senior counsel Guruswamy said, in agreement with the Court's view. Advocate Amrita Panda represented Lt Col Geeta Sharma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)