Total COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Rise to 5,218

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 5,218 after 552 cases were reported on Tuesday, the state health department said.As many as 19 deaths were reported and 150 patients discharged from hospitals today, the health department added.Out of the total number of cases, 722 patients were cured while 251 deaths were reproted.Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country rose to 18,985, including 15,122 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,259 patients are cured/discharged while 603 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)