Tributes Paid to Martyrs of Pulwama Terror Attack in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Tributes were paid to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack here including Mohanlal Raturi, who died in the attack on this day last year.Martyr Raturi's wife Savita Devi and his son-in-law Sarvesh Nautiyal were present on the occasion.DIG, CRPF, Dinesh Uniyal said: "Every possible help is given by the CRPF to martyr's family. Pulwama was an act of cowardice. It was also a setback and a lesson for us. We are now prepared and have made strategic changes in our operational competence."Martyr Raturi's wife thanked the CRPF for their help.Sarvesh Nautiyal said: "He will always be missed. It is a matter of pride for me that he was my father-in-law. I thank the CRPF, the government and the people for their help."Last year, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel, were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under the attack. (ANI)

