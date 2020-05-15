TS-bPass to Be Implemented from June First Week: Telangana Minister KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao has said that the TS Building Approval and self-certification system TS-bPass will be implemented in the state, including in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC from the first week of June. The minister at a review meeting held here on Thursday instructed the officials to be ready to implement the TS-bPass from the first week of June in the State, according to a press release.The TS-bPass will allow a citizen to construct a house through self-certification if the dwelling is to be built within 75 square yards.The Minister stated that the TS-bPass is being implemented in 87 municipalities on a trial basis. While the officials have been verifying the applications, a few buildings have already received permissions. About 1100 applications have been received until now.He also asked the officials to upgrade the required infrastructure and enhance the training for the employees to ensure hasslefree transactions.The Minister instructed the MA&UD officials to call for a meeting within two days with the district collectors, revenue officials, town planning officials from the GHMC limits. According to the press release, KTR asked the officials to work towards providing online approvals, once the complete system falls in place. He instructed the officials to provide various online options (Mee Seva centres, Mobile App) for the citizens to send in their applications, apart from the offline registrations. A call centre is also being set up for those who have any queries.Minister KTR expressed happiness over the present software system used for the approval system. He also asked the officials to make necessary upgrades of the software based on the feedback given by the officials from the ground.Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA Director Satyanarayana, and senior officials from MA&UD Dept participated in the meeting. (ANI)

