Chamba, August 20: Another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 rocked Himachal Pradesh's Chamba at 4:39 am on Wednesday, after the first quake of magnitude 3.3 jolted the Chamba district at 03:27 am. This earthquake occured at 04:39:45 IST, with a depth of 10 Kilometres. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/08/2025 04:39:45 IST, Lat: 32.71 N, Long: 76.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," informed the NCS on X. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 jolted the Chamba district at 03:27:09 IST with a depth of 20 Kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 20/08/2025 03:27:09 IST, Lat: 32.87 N, Long: 76.09 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X. Meanwhile, on the recent cloudburst incident in Lagghati in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, "Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Ravish said, "The road near Bhootnath Bridge has been damaged. The bridge at Hanumani Bag has been washed away. One cremation ground has been damaged." Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Jolts Nagaon District, No Casualties Reported.

Adding more details, Torul said, "Two shops have suffered losses, and two vegetable shops have also been damaged. One house has also been damaged. The Ropdi Bhutthi Bridge has also been damaged. All departments are assessing the damage." In addition to this, the monsoon has wreaked large-scale havoc across Himachal Pradesh with the cumulative death toll rising to 276 since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) release on Tuesday evening. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 on Richter Scale Strikes Carlsberg Ridge, No Casualties Reported.

Apart from loss of lives, the report highlighted widespread damage to houses, cattle sheds, agricultural land and crops. A total of 1,104 homes were fully damaged, 37 shops and factories destroyed, and 2,416 cowsheds and other rural structures lost. Over 27,552 livestock and poultry birds perished in the rains.

