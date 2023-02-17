New Delhi, February 17: Amid layoffs and a severe cost-cutting, Twitter has closed offices in Delhi and Mumbai and asked staff to work from home, according to sources.

The micro-blogging platform's Bengaluru office that largely has engineering staff remains operational, the sources said. The Delhi and Mumbai offices shuttered a few weeks ago, with remaining staff now working from home, sources privy to the matter said. Twitter Down: Microblogging Site Suffers Outage Globally Including India, Users Unable to Tweet and Send Direct Messages.

However, the number of employees affected by the move could not be immediately ascertained. A mail sent to Twitter on the issue, did not elicit a response. The closure of the two offices in key locations in India comes as the platform has initiated massive cost cutting drive globally, after billionnaire Elon Musk's USD 44 billion takeover of Twitter, last year.

The firm downsized from more than 7,000 people to 2,300 active employees across the globe -- the mass-layoffs began with firing of CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and many other high ranking leaders last year. Twitter New Feature: Elon Musk-Owned Micro-Blogging Platform Rolls Out ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ Tabs on iOS.

In the retrenchments that followed, Twitter fired the majority of its over 200 employees in India as well. Only a handful were spared as layoffs culled roles across engineering, sales and marketing, and communications teams.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal e-mail to employees in early November said, "in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce..."