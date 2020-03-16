Two-day Meeting of Himachal BJP Executive Ends with Focus on 'mission Repeat'

Nahan (HP), Mar 16 (PTI) A two-day meeting of the state BJP executive focussing on the "mission repeat" in the 2022 assembly elections concluded at Paonta Sahib on Monday evening.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, cabinet ministers and nearly 300 party office-bearers took part in the deliberations.

Himachal Chief Minister CM Jai Ram Thakur expressed confidence that the mission repeat will never be a problem in the state as he has full faith on BJP workers' hard work and welfare programmes of the state, which have "touched every family in the state".

He said if the BJP can successfully repeat in Haryana, then why not in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister spoke in detail on the issue of development and welfare programmes launched by the state government.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who presided over the first half of the second day, said the BJP has won the faith of people, expressing confidence of repeating their governments in his state and Himachal Pradesh.

He asked party workers to take welfare schemes of the state government to the grassroots level.

He said the working of the BJP governments in Himachal and Uttrakhand has set new records in launching welfare programmes and addressing problems of people.

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said the party workers should work on a 'micro strategy'.

He said party workers must be connected digitally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)