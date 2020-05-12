Two Lakh PPE Kits, Two Lakh N95 Masks Being Manufactured in India Daily: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that two lakh PPE kits and two lakh N95 masks were being manufactured in the country on a daily basis as part of fight against the coronaviurs."When the COVID-19 crisis started, not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, and only a few N95 masks were available. Today two lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily," Prime Minister Modi said in his address to the nation."When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world's happiness, cooperation and peace," he added.Prime Minister Modi said that the progress of the world has been linked to India's progress.The Prime Minister on Monday held a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of all states to discuss the road ahead in India's fight against COVID-19 and noted that he was of the firm view that measures needed during the third phase of lockdown will not be needed in the fourth phase.The third phase of lockdown is coming to an end on May 17. (ANI)

