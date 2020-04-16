Two More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): Two persons tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of cases in Telangana to 700.Sixty eight people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19, Telangana Health Minsiter Eatela Rajendra said."Today we are discharging 68 persons who got completely cured of COVID-19. Two also tested positive who returned from Gujrat," he said.He said that there was no need to panic as many of the coronavirus patients are getting cured.He said that yesterday Chief Minster KCR held a meeting with health department and ordered to increase the beds to 1,500 in Gachibowli hospital."There is no need to worry because many patients are getting cured and discharged from the hospitals. 10 lakh PPEs, masks are kept preserved and we will provide them to all the medical staff. We are ensuring that all facilities are available at COVID-19 centre, Gandhi Hospital. All the COVID-19 patients are in good condition except three or four," he said.He said that in Talab Katta, 20 members got affected from one family in which one person had travel history to Markaz. He also requested people who came in contact with Markaz returnees to come forward voluntarily."I request all the persons to come forward voluntarily who came in contact with Markaz returnees," he said.The minister said if people who came in contact with Markaz Jamaat returnees do not come forward, cases may increase in coming days."Of 700 COVID-19 positive cases about 640 to 645 caseswere reported due to persons who returned from Markaz Jamaat and their contacts. We are ensuring all the measures in the coming days," he said. (ANI)

