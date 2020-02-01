India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-Final: Will Treat Match Against IND Like Normal Game, Says Mohammad Huraira

Mohammad Huraira in action (Photo Credits: @Saqib_official0/Twitter)

Benoni (South Africa), Feb 1: Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira says he will treat the high-pressure semifinal of the U-19 World Cup against arch-rivals India like a normal game. Pakistan posted a six-wicket win over Afghanistan on the back of debutant Huraira's match-winning knock in the fourth quarterfinal to set up a last-four date with India. India vs Pakistan ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Confirmed After PAK Knockout Afghanistan in Quarter-Final.

"The India-Pakistan rivalry has always been there. There will be a bit more pressure, but we'll get used to it," Huraira said after Pakistan's win on Friday.

"Myself, should I play, I'll try and play it like a normal game, and we look forward to it," he added.

Defending champions India are the most successful side in the tournament, winning the title a record four times. Pakistan have been crowned champions twice -- 2004 and 2006 -- which made them the only side to defend the title. They defeated India by 38 runs in the 2006 final in Colombo. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Ahead of ICC U-19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final, Check Out IND vs PAK Previous U19 WC Match Results.

Huraira, who was adjudged the Player of the Match against Afghanistan, hit a delightful 76-ball 64. However, his innings was brought to an end in a controversial manner as Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad 'Mankaded' him in the 28th over.

Talking about his performance the youngster said, "The coaches and the support staff gave me a lot of confidence."

"I also had a lot of self-belief that whenever I get a chance, I will do my best. Today it came off all thanks to the Almighty," he added.

