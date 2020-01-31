India vs Pakistan ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Confirmed After PAK Knockout Afghanistan in Quarter-Final

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Blow the trumpets, get the drums rolling for an India vs Pakistan World Cup match is on the mat again. You could tell that when Pakistan, spurred by Mohammad Amir Khan’s three-wicket haul, bundled Afghanistan for 189 in the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup Super League quarter-final match. Afghanistan may have rattled South Africa and finished UAE even before they could settle themselves. But against that star-studded batting line-up – and with a minute total to defend – Afghanistan stood no chance. Pakistan, chasing 190, beat Afghanistan by six wickets to advance to the semis. And that brings us to India vs Pakistan again. Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar Shine As India U19 Qualify for Semi-Final of ICC Under 19 CWC 2020, Beat Australia U19 by 74 Runs in Quarter-Final.

Pakistan and India meet again – exactly 233 days after they had last played – once again in a World Cup stage, which is not unsurprising given the scale of political tensions between these nations, only this time it is a knock-out. In their last meeting, India trumped Pakistan by 89 runs bullying their neighbouring arch-rivals in that 2019 ICC World Cup league stage match in Manchester on June 16.

But the flavour, appeal and magnetism of India vs Pakistan encounter knows no age groups nor does the division matter. A win will take Pakistan to their first final in four years. For India, it will be another step in their title defence as they race to the final yet again chasing their fifth trophy in the ICC global showpiece.

In the U19 stage, this will be the second successive time India and Pakistan meet each other in semi-finals. Shubman Gill smashed a century and Ishan Porel knocked four batsmen out in that 2018 evening at Christchurch to lead India to a massive 203-run win and set up a final date against Australia, who they beat by 8 wickets to lift a fourth U19 World Cup title.

Pakistan and India have met each other nine times in ICC U19 World Cups with Pakistan leading the head-to-head records with five wins. India have won four. They meet again at the same stage - as 2018 - of a U19 World Cup, Pakistan aiming to exact revenge and take another step to a first final appearance since 2014. India hoping to re-enact 2018 and seal victory.

India beat Australia U19 by 74 runs in the quarter-final to make the final having already seen off Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand in empathic fashion in the group stages. Pakistan’s last Group C match produced no result but their wins against Scotland and Zimbabwe helped them finish second in the group and reach the knockouts.