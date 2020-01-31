India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Ahead of ICC U-19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final, Check Out IND vs PAK Previous U19 WC Match Results

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan U19 have advanced to the semi-finals of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 after defeating Afghanistan U19 by six wickets in the quarter-finals. Now, they will meet their arch-rivals India in the race for finals. Well, an Indo-Pak match is high-voltage more often than not and with the stakes being so high, both the teams must leave no stones unturned in order to clinch a victory in the next game. Well, both India and Pakistan have reached the semis without winning a single match and thus, one really can’t predict the favourites of the game. Below, we’ll look at how the two sides fared off in Under-19 Cricket World Cups. India vs Pakistan ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Confirmed After PAK Knockout Afghanistan in Quarter-Final.

In the senior 50-over World Cup, the Men in Blue have been invincible against Pakistan and are 7-0 up. However, that’s exactly not the case in the junior-level tournament as Pakistan have won five of the nine games played between the two sides while the other four went to India. Even, the two teams have also locked horns in the finals of the tournament in 2006 Under-19 World Cup where Pakistan won by 38 runs. However, India registered a 203-run triumph when the two sides last met in 2018 edition of the tournament. India U19 Qualify for Semi-Final of ICC Under 19 CWC 2020, Beat Australia U19 by 74 Runs in Quarter-Final.

List of India vs Pakistan matches in Under19 Cricket World Cup:

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 1988- PAK Won by 68 runs. India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 1998- IND Won by 5 wickets. India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2002- PAK Won by 2 wickets. India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2004 (Semi-Final) - PAK Won by 5 wickets. India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2006 (Final) - PAK Won by 38 runs. India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2010 (Quarter-Final) - PAK Won by 2 wickets. India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2012 (Quarter-Final) - IND Won by 1 wicket. India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2014- IND Won by 40 runs. India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2018 (Semi-Final) - IND Won by 203 runs.

Speaking of both the sides’ performances in the ongoing tournament, India defeated Australia in the quarter-final to secure a spot in the semis. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi have been the standout performers for the Men in Blue and are expected to do well in the semis too. On the other hand, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by – wickets in the quarters to set up a match against India. For them, Mohammad Amir Khan and opener Mohammad Huraira have played a crucial role in their side’s good show and will eye to do well against India too.