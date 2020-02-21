Uddhav Thackeray to Meet Sonia Gandhi on Friday

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday at her residence 10 Janpath, New Delhi.This will be the first meeting between the two after Thackeray became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena broke ties with its long-term ally BJP even after the alliance emerged victorious in Assembly and joined hands with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party to form the government.The Maharashtra CM will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed the meeting of his party chief with the Prime Minister and tweeted: "Yes, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi tomorrow. This is a formal meeting between them, no speculations needed. Jai Maharashtra." (ANI)

