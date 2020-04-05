UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lights Earthen Lamps to Form Om

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit earthen lamps to form an 'Om' at his residence on Sunday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against coronavirus. Modi too took part in the drive and shared photos on social media with a Sanskrit shloka. With the same spirit, Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also lit up a candle. While Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat lit earthen lamps with his family.The entire country came in unison on Sunday night, in line with the Prime Minister's appeal, to light candles, diyas and flashlights to signal India's resolve to defeat coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)