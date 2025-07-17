Bulandshahr, July 17: A 14-year-old girl here committed suicide, days after she was allegedly raped by four juveniles, police said on Thursday. The girl's body was found hanging at her home in the Khurja Nagar police station area on Tuesday. The police have sent the body for postmortem. One of the accused has been apprehended and sent to a correction home while searches are underway for the others at large, said Purnima Singh, Khurja circle officer. ‘Sorry Mom-Dad, I Won’t Be Able to Do It’: 2 Students Preparing for NEET Medical Entrance Exam Die by Suicide in Nagpur.

The girl was sitting outside her house on June 28 around 2 pm with her 3-year-old brother while her mother was out working as a labourer in a pottery unit, said the officer. "A juvenile from the neighbourhood, who was on his motorcycle, stopped near the girl's house. When the brother insisted on sitting on the motorcycle, three other juveniles on another motorcycle arrived, and they took both children to a shed," the official said. Suicide in Pune: Youth Ends Life by Hanging Himself After Being Mentally and Physically Harassed by Stepfather in Kondhwa, Probe Launched.

"The girl alleged that all four boys raped her. After the incident, she went to a relative's house in Khurja and remained subdued. When asked about her behaviour, she revealed the entire incident to the relative, who then took her to her mother's house and informed her about the rape," the official added. An FIR was registered against the boys on July 2 on the complaint of the girl's mother under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further legal proceedings are underway, said the officer.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India's premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.