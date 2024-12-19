Pune, December 19: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide following constant mental and physical harassment by his stepfather. Police officials said that the young man ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Pune's Kondhwa. The deceased youth has been identified as Sandeep alias Shabbir Ibrahim Sheikh (30), a resident of Lakshmi Nagar.

According to an FPJ report, the alleged incident occurred on the evening of October 3 but came to light recently after a case was registered after almost three months. The police registered a case following continuous follow-up by the prosecutor and the recovery of a suicide note. The accused has been identified as Vijay Sumat Rao Kasote, a resident of Kondhwa's Lakshmi Nagar. Pune Shocker: Class 3 Student Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl After Being Influenced by Social Media in Kondhwa, Arrested.

Acting on the victim's aunt, Sangita Raju Bagwe's complaint, the police have booked the accused. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the children were living with their aunt in Ganj Peth; however, they went to live with their mother once they grew up. The victim worked as a plumber. It is reported that the accused, Vijay Kasote, used to torture his stepson mentally and physically by beating him.

Cops also said that the accused would harass Shabbir by filing false police complaints against him. A police officer said that the plaintiff found a suicide note in the deceased's pocket while his body was being taken to Sassoon Hospital. In the suicide note, Shabbir mentioned the reason for his drastic step. Pune Shocker: Man Hacked to Death With Billhook by Cousin Over Relationship With Sister in Charholi, 2 Arrested.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a search to nab the accused, who is at large.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).