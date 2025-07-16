Nagpur, July 16: In a deeply distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through Nagpur and beyond, two students preparing for the NEET medical entrance exam died by suicide within a few hours of each other. Khwahish Devram Nagare, a 16-year-old resident of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, took his own life. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Ambazari police station of Nagpur city.

He had come to Nagpur to prepare for the NEET exam and was attending coaching classes at PhysicsWallah Tuition Centre on Canal Road. Living in a private hostel in the city, Khwahish was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room on Wednesday morning. Before taking the extreme step, he left behind a short note that read: “Sorry, mom-dad, I won’t be able to do it.” The poignant message has shaken parents, teachers, and the academic community, once again highlighting the dark side of competitive exam culture and the weight of expectations placed on young shoulders. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant From Ahmedabad Ends Life by Hanging Herself From Fan in PG Room, Fifth This Month.

Just a few hours ago, a 17-year-old girl, Vaidehi Anil Uike, also died by suicide while preparing for the same exam. She was staying in another part of the city, under the jurisdiction of Hingna police station. Her death, too, has been registered as an accidental death by the police. The back-to-back suicides have sparked concern, with questions being raised about the intense academic pressure students face while preparing for highly competitive exams like NEET. ‘Sorry, Forgive Me Chinnu’: NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Jodhpur, Leaves Behind Death Note Seeking Forgiveness, Probe Launched.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singhal appealed to parents to be more mindful of their children's mental well-being. “Please do not burden children with pressure to succeed academically. There are many career options available today -- even for those who may not wish to pursue formal education,” he said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

