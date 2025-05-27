Kaushambi, May 27: Two brothers were arrested for conducting surgery on a five-year-old boy by posing as doctors at a private hospital on Charwa Manuri Road, the police said on Tuesday, adding that the child died during the operation. On March 16, Ram Asre, a local from Siriyawa Kala village, filed a complaint claiming that his son, Divyanshu, was treated negligently in the absence of a senior doctor at Anmol Hospital, which resulted in his death, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

Subsequently, a case was registered in the Charwa police station under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS. On May 25, the police arrested Vikas Kumar (26) and Vishesh Kumar (25), locals of Kaushambi district, in connection with the death of the minor. During interrogation, the accused admitted that they opened a hospital named Anmol, registered in the name of their brother Sanjay Kumar.

The police alleged that the brothers promoted themselves as doctors despite not having a medical degree. Asre admitted his son to Anmol Hospital for treatment on March 16. When the surgeon scheduled to operate on Divyanshu's leg could not reach the hospital on time, the brothers took matters into their own hands.

They then proceeded to operate on Divyanshu and removed an iron rod from his leg, during which the child died, police said. Divyanshu's parents filed a complaint the same day, after which a case was registered and the police began their investigation. Following the incident, the private hospital was sealed by the Kaushambi Chief Medical Officer in March.