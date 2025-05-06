In a strange yet amusing case from Uttar Pradesh, a man modified his regular car to resemble a helicopter, complete with rotor blades, wings, and even a loud sound system that mimicked chopper noises. The reason? He reportedly wanted to make headlines and impress people by doing something "extraordinary."The bizarre contraption started drawing crowds as it moved around the area, leading to confusion and concern among locals. Several people assumed it might be linked to suspicious activity and called the police. Responding swiftly, the police stopped the vehicle, seized it, and took the man in for questioning. Upon investigation, authorities found that the man was neither mentally ill nor involved in any criminal activity. He admitted to being inspired by movies and viral social media trends. Police advised him against such stunts in the future, warning that they could cause unnecessary panic and public disturbance. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife and Her Lover in Auraiya.

UP Man Converts Car into ‘Helicopter’

यूपी में अजब गजब वीर भरे पड़े हैं. अब एक महाशय ने गाड़ी का हेलीकॉप्टर बनाकर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की तैयारी कर दी थी, लेकिन समय रहते UP पुलिस ने इन्हें समझा दिया। इस हेलीकॉप्टर रूपी गाड़ी को सीज कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/5mhOkjuAJQ — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 6, 2025

