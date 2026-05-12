US-Iran Conflict: Donald Trump Growing Frustrated With Tehran’s Response, Military Option Back on Table, Says CNN

Washington DC, May 12: As US President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure over Iran's response to a deal to achieve a complete solution to the conflict in West Asia, sources familiar with the matter told CNN that the US President is increasingly considering a resumption of Washington's military action against the Islamic Republic as frustration mounts in the Trump Administration. According to CNN, citing sources, stalled negotiations and Tehran's approach to addressing its nuclear issue have been a key factor for such vexation from the Trump administration, noting that Trump has also been growing impatient with Iran's control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and his perceived notion of divisions within the leadership of the Islamic Republic, which, according to him, has been obstructing meaningful progress in the diplomatic engagements.

Iran's response has prompted several US officials to also question whether Tehran is prepared to engage seriously in talks, CNN reported. Divisions have also emerged within the Trump administration over the next course of action. According to CNN, some officials, including those in the Pentagon, are said to be advocating a more aggressive approach aimed at pressuring Iran through targeted military strikes to further weaken Tehran's position. 'Ceasefire on Life Support': Donald Trump Calls Iran’s Latest Proposal ‘Piece of Garbage’.

Others within the administration, however, continue to push for giving diplomatic efforts more time. The official also noted that Washington and Tehran are operating on different timelines and thresholds for negotiations, adding that Iran has endured economic pressure for decades and may not feel the same urgency as the US administration expects. Trump, on Monday, reiterated his frustration over Iran's proposal and the chances of military strikes are also highly expected from the US side, as he remarked that the ceasefire between the two sides stands on "life support". Trump Rejects Iran’s Latest Response to Ceasefire Proposal Ahead of His Trip to China.

Addressing the media at the Oval Office while interacting with the media during a maternal healthcare event, Trump said that Iran is the weakest it has been and called Tehran's proposal "a piece of garbage" and unacceptable. "After reading that piece of garbage they sent us, I didn't even finish reading it. They (Iran) are on life support. The ceasefire is on massive life support", he said. According to CNN, Trump reportedly met his national security team again at the White House on Monday to discuss possible options moving forward. However, sources familiar with the discussions told CNN that no major decision is expected before Trump departs for China on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

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