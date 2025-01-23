Nashville, January 23: A shooting occurred at Antioch High School in Nashville on Wednesday morning, leaving one female student dead and another student injured, CNN reported citing police. According to Metro Nashville Police, the shooting took place in the school cafeteria at 11:09 am (local time). The suspect, identified as 17-year-old Solomon Henderson, armed with a pistol fired multiple shots in a school cafeteria

Further, the police revealed that the shooter killed himself after shooting his schoolmates, as reported by CNN. A male student victim sustained a 'graze wound' to the arm and was released after treatment, police said. Another male student sustained a facial injury but was not shot. Police did not name those victims. Earlier in Nashville, the police SWAT team had cleared the building, police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference. Nashville School Shooting: Student Fatally Shoots Classmate, Wounds Another Before Taking His Own Life in US (Watch Video).

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced it was making counsellors available to students. "Antioch families, MNPS social workers and guidance counsellors will be available to support you and your student," the school district said. Antioch High School is home to approximately 2,000 students in grades 9 through 12, according to its website. The school is located in Nashville's Antioch neighbourhood, about 10 miles southeast of downtown, as reported by CNN.

Two student resource officers, known as SROs, were in the school at the time of the shooting, but the incident was over by the time they got to the scene, Aaron said. "They were not in the immediate vicinity of the cafeteria ... By the time the SROs got down there, the shooting had stopped, and the shooter had shot himself," he said. The Nashville Fire Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Democratic Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones, whose district includes parts of Nashville and was a vocal proponent of new gun control laws following the shooting deaths of three students and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville in March 2023, said Wednesday no child should be scared "because of the omnipresent threat of gun violence." Wisconsin School Shooting: Multiple Injured in Shooting at Abundant Life Christian School

One Killed in Nashville School Cafeteria Shooting

JUST IN: Two students shot by another student at a Nashville high school before the attacker turned the gun on himself, according to police. The incident happened at Antioch High School. "Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building.… pic.twitter.com/IEKfQGelP3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2025

"The fear reverberating around the Antioch and Nashville communities today is a chilling reminder of the human cost of political inaction and the senseless tragedy of gun violence perpetuated by leaders who have prioritized firearms and the profits of the gun industry over the lives of our students," Jones said. Jones, was one of two Black lawmakers expelled then swiftly reinstated after calling for gun control reform on the House floor in 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)