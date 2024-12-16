Multiple people were injured after a shooting incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin in the US on Monday, December 16. According to the local reports, the shooting was reported just before 11 am at the school. Madison police are investigating the shooting incident at a Wisconsin school. More details are awaited. Nebraska School Shooting: 1 Hospitalised After Unidentified Opens Fire at Northwest High School in Omaha, Probe Launched.

Wisconsin School Shooting

BREAKING: Multiple injuries after shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin — BNO News (@BNONews) December 16, 2024

