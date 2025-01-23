A tragic shooting occurred at Nashville’s Antioch High School in US on Wednesday, where a student fatally shot a female classmate and injured another before taking his own life. The incident unfolded in the school cafeteria around 11 am, as reported by Metro Nashville Police. The shooter, believed to be a fellow student, targeted others before turning the gun on himself. The injured female student later succumbed to her injuries, while the video capturing the chaos inside the cafeteria went viral online. Antioch High, located about 10 miles southeast of downtown Nashville, houses approximately 2,000 students. Investigations into the motive are ongoing. Wisconsin School Shooting: Multiple Injured in Shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

Nashville School Shooting

JUST IN: Two students shot by another student at a Nashville high school before the attacker turned the gun on himself, according to police. The incident happened at Antioch High School. "Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building.… pic.twitter.com/IEKfQGelP3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2025

