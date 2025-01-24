Uttar Pradesh 76th Foundation Day 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Heartfelt Wishes to People of State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of its 76th Foundation Day. In a post shared on social media platform X, he highlighted the cultural and historical significance of the state while expressing his vision for its growth in the future.

Jan 24, 2025
Uttar Pradesh 76th Foundation Day 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Heartfelt Wishes to People of State
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: X/@myogiadityanath)

Lucknow, January 24: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of its 76th Foundation Day. In a post shared on social media platform X, he highlighted the cultural and historical significance of the state while expressing his vision for its growth in the future. "'Raghukulnandan' Prabhu Shri Ram and Yogeshwar Shri Krishna's holy birthplace, a land blessed by Baba Shri Vishwanath, the glorious soil of creation, culture, values, and valour.? I extend heartfelt congratulations to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of its 76th Foundation Day!" Adityanath said. Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on State’s 76th Foundation Day, Says ’This Holy Land Has Been Engaged in Creating New Chapters'.

"Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'growth engine' of New India, New Uttar Pradesh, is setting new benchmarks in development, security, and good governance," he said. "Let us all come together and resolve to make Uttar Pradesh a 'developed and self-reliant state'," the CM said. Uttar Pradesh celebrates its Foundation Day on January 24 every year to mark the anniversary of the day when the United Province, as it was known in the British rule, was renamed Uttar Pradesh in 1950.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

