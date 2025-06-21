Ballia, June 21: Police booked a man here for allegedly sharing a private photo of a BJP leader with his family on social media and posting an objectionable comment, officials said Saturday. An FIR was filed at Rewati police station on Friday based on a complaint by BJP Kisan Morcha district president Arjun Kumar Chauhan. UP Sexual Assault Case: Sports Coach Gets Life Term for Raping Junior-Level Judo Player at School.

Chauhan, who has served twice as the district general secretary of BJP's youth wing and is currently the village head of Bishunpura, alleged that one Shailesh Kumar Pandey posted a private photo of his family with a derogatory message on Facebook. Rewati Station House Officer (SHo) Prashant Kumar Chaudhary said police are currently investigating the matter.

