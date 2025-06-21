Meerut, June 21: A special court sentenced a man who was a judo-karate coach at a school to life imprisonment for raping a minor student, police said on Saturday. Special Judge (POCSO Act) Sangeeta on Friday found the accused, Manish alias Max, a resident of Anupnagar Fazalpur, guilty of raping the girl and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 in the nearly two-year-old case. Police released a statement Saturday providing details of the judgment. Odisha Sexual Assault Case: 4 Arrested for Gangrape, Murder of Minor Tribal Girl in Keonjhar District.

The case dates back to 2023 when a woman lodged an FIR that Manish raped her minor daughter and issued threats to her against reporting the incident. Following the complaint, Manish was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual offences) Act, arrested and sent to jail.

Police completed their investigation and filed a chargesheet in court, leading to the pronouncement of the sentence after the trial concluded. The victim's family said their daughter was a junior-level judo player and received judo-karate coaching at her school. Manish was a coach at at the time.