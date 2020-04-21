Valencia CF Players Take Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Valencia [Spain], April 21 (ANI): Valencia CF have announced that its first-team players have agreed to take a pay cut to 'guarantee the economic sustainability of the club' amid the coronavirus pandemic."Faced with the forecast of a large reduction in income, the will of the first team and VCF Academy players and coaching staff, as well as those in positions on the board, has always been to help and guarantee the economic sustainability of the club at a time of doubt and an uncertain future for all," the club said in a statement."With the priority of keeping the commitment to protect those workers most vulnerable in light of the uncertain development of the situation, Valencia CF will provide a compliment to the income of a very high percentage of employees. The club wish to particularly thank the first team for their solidarity, through a salary reduction, helping the entity to protect all workers and their families in such difficult circumstances," the statement added.The club also expressed its support for all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."Valencia CF wish to publicly express support for all those affected by the pandemic, express our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones and offer strength to those who continue fighting to overcome this illness. In particular, the club wish to express recognition and gratitude to those -many of whom are Valencianistas- who are fighting every day on the frontline to help end as soon as possible this situation that has shaken our society," the statement read. (ANI)

