Mohammed Shami Acquitted in Cheque Bounce Case Amidst Ongoing Legal Disputes

Indian international cricketer Mohammed Shami has been acquitted in a cheque bounce case filed by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, an Alipore court announced today. The ruling marks a notable development in the protracted legal battles between the couple, offering Shami a measure of relief in one of the several cases he faces. The case, which involved a cheque of INR 1 lakh, was initiated by Hasin Jahan against the fast bowler. The Alipore court's decision to acquit Shami brings an end to this particular legal challenge, which stemmed from allegations of a stopped payment. BCCI Announces 2026–27 Domestic Schedule; Ranji Trophy Action to Begin on October 11.

Mohammed Shami Acquittal Details

As reported by India Today, specific details surrounding the acquittal indicate that the Alipore court found in favour of Mohammed Shami, dismissing the cheque bounce allegations. This outcome provides a legal victory for the cricketer, who has been embroiled in various legal proceedings with Jahan since their separation in 2018. The cheque bounce case was one of the many legal hurdles Shami has had to navigate.

Ongoing Legal Battles

Despite the acquittal in the cheque bounce matter, Mohammed Shami's legal disputes with Hasin Jahan are far from over. The couple remains engaged in other significant legal proceedings, including a prominent domestic violence case and ongoing discussions regarding maintenance and alimony.

Recently, the Supreme Court of India has been actively examining transfer petitions filed by Hasin Jahan, seeking to move multiple cases, including domestic violence proceedings, from courts in West Bengal to Delhi. Jahan has cited reasons such as hardship, the educational needs of their minor daughter, and logistical challenges for the requested transfer. The Supreme Court has issued notices to Shami, seeking his response on these transfer pleas. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

Furthermore, the issue of interim maintenance continues to be a point of contention. The Calcutta High Court had previously ordered Shami to pay a total of INR 4 lakh per month to Jahan and their daughter, with INR 1.5 lakh allocated for Jahan and INR 2.5 lakh for their daughter.

However, Jahan has approached the Supreme Court seeking an enhancement of this interim maintenance, arguing that the current amount is insufficient given Shami's income and their marital lifestyle.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).