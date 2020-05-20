Venkatapuram Residents Protest Near LG Polymers Demanding Job for Every Family in Village

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Residents of Venkatapuram where the Styrene gas leak incident took place on May 7, staged a protest on Tuesday near LG Polymers chemical plant demanding jobs for every family in the village.Styrene gas which leaked from the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on May 7, had claimed 11 lives and had left several people ill. (ANI)

