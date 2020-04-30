VIRUS-CRPF  COVID-19: Six More CRPF Personnel of Delhi-based Battalion Test Positive, Tally Rises to 52

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Six more personnel from a Delhi-based CRPF battalion tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 52 in the unit, officials said.

They belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary force, based in Mayur

Vihar Phase-III, which was sealed after 46 personnel were infected with the novel coronavirus and one succumbed to it earlier.

Six more out of 89 samples taken have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said.

The total infected troops in this unit stand at 52 now.

