Whether you're into high culture, beer festivals or football — Germany makes for a fabulous holiday destination. But who needs a visa to visit?Germany is a fantastic holiday destination year-round. With more medieval castles than you can count, vibrant cities, a rich history, famously hearty fare and Oktoberfest, the world's biggest beer festival, Germany offers something for everyone. Plus, this summer, it's playing host to the UEFA 2024 European Football Championship. So that's plenty of good reasons to spend a vacation in Germany.

But what documents do tourists need to visit the country? Will a valid identity card or passport do? And is any additional paperwork needed? Well, that depends on your nationality.

Visiting Germany as an EU national

All EU citizens have the right to freedom of movement within the bloc, meaning they can enter and stay in any member state they choose for up to three months, provided they hold a valid identity card or passport.

So that makes it pretty straightforward to spend a holiday in Germany as an EU national.

Visiting Germany as a US national

Fortunately, entering Germany as a US citizen is just as simple. With a valid US passport, one can freely enter and stay in any European Schengen area state — that includes Germany of course — for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. But be sure to your passport is valid for at least three months after the intended date of departure from Germany.

Visiting Germany as an Indian national

Getting into Germany as an Indian tourist requires a little more effort. As a tourist, you will most likely want to apply for a short-term Schengen area visa, known also as a C visa. It grants the right to enter and stay in any European Schengen area state — including Germany — for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. You can fill out the application form here.

What are the passport requirements?

You will need a passport valid for at least three months after the intended date of departure. It needs to have been issued in the last 10 years and contain at least two blank pages.

What does it cost?

Indian adults applying for a short-term Schengen area visa must pay a €80 processing fee.

Children aged 6 to 12 pay a visa processing fee of €40.

What documents are needed?

You will need to fill out the visa application form, provide two recently taken passport pictures, a photocopy of your passport showing your biometric data, proof of medical travel insurance for the entire stay, provide your travel itinerary, proof of sufficient financial means for the entire stay, an invitation (if applicable) and proof of accommodation (if applicable).

How long does it take for the visa to be processed?

It is recommended to submit one's visa application at least 15 days before the intended arrival date. But do not lodge your application more than six months in advance.

Can you submit your visa application online?

No. Indian nationals must appear in person to make their Schengen visa application and provide biometric data.

Visiting Germany as an Afghan national

Getting into Germany as an Afghan tourist is also a bit of work. Tourists will also want to apply for a short-term Schengen area visa, which grants the right to enter and stay in any European Schengen area state — including Germany — for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. You can find detailed information here.

What are the passport requirements?

You will need a passport valid for at least three months after the intended date of departure. It needs to have been issued in the last 10 years and contain at least two blank pages.

What does it cost?

Afghan adults applying for a short-term Schengen area visa must pay a €80 processing fee.

Children aged 6 to 12 pay a visa processing fee of €40.

What documents are needed?

You will also need to fill out the visa application form, provide two recently taken passport pictures, a photocopy of your passport showing your biometric data, proof of medical travel insurance for the entire stay, provide your travel itinerary, proof of sufficient financial means for the entire stay, an invitation (if applicable) and proof of accommodation (if applicable).

How long does it take for the visa to be processed?

Here, too, it is recommended to submit one's visa application at least 15 days before the intended arrival date. Do not lodge your application more than six months in advance.

Can you submit your visa application online?

No. Afghan nationals must appear in person to make their Schengen visa application. Note that Germany's Kabul embassy is closed until further notice. Afghan nationals can submit visa applications at Germany's Islamabad, Istanbul and Dubai embassies instead.

And what about other nationalities?

For a complete overview of visa requirements and exceptions for many more countries, head over to Germany's foreign office website.

