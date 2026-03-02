Mumbai, March 2: Alibaba co-founder and chairman Joe Tsai has advised budding entrepreneurs to abandon the pursuit of work-life balance during the early stages of building a company. Speaking to students at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, Tsai emphasised that the intense demands of a startup require a 24/7 commitment. He suggested that instead of seeking personal time, founders should focus on surrounding themselves with a team they genuinely enjoy spending their entire day with.

The billionaire businessman noted that the boundaries between professional and personal life inevitably blur when creating a business from scratch. Tsai argued that because a founder is unlikely to go home very much in the beginning, the primary focus should be on the compatibility of the core team. He proposed a "beer test" to evaluate potential partners, asking whether a founder would truly want to socialise with their teammates after a long day of work. Indian Startup Layoffs: 4,500 Jobs Cut Since July in India Amid AI Shift, Companies Undergo Massive Workforce Restructuring.

Focus on Cultural Alignment and Mentorship

Tsai highlighted that personal compatibility is as critical as professional capability because startup teams spend nearly all their waking hours together. Reflecting on his own experience, he described his relationship with Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma as more than a business partnership. Tsai credited Ma with providing significant mentorship, stating that he felt there was a great deal to learn from his colleague, which made the intense workload more manageable.

The Alibaba chairman’s comments align with a broader philosophy often shared by global tech leaders regarding extreme work cultures. This perspective suggests that passion for a project renders long hours less burdensome. By prioritising a team that shares this drive, Tsai believes the pressure of a 24/7 schedule becomes a shared journey rather than an individual struggle.

Global Debate on Intensive Work Cultures

These remarks echo previous statements made by Jack Ma, who famously defended the "996" work culture—working from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, six days a week. Ma argued in 2019 that for those passionate about their roles, such a schedule does not feel like "work." Similarly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has frequently promoted working 80 to 100 hours per week, suggesting it provides a necessary competitive advantage for those looking to change an industry. Livspace Layoffs: AI Push Triggers 1,000 Job Cuts as Bengaluru Startup Shifts to AI Native Model.

Productivity Arguments in the Indian Context

In India, a similar sentiment was sparked by Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy in 2023. Murthy suggested that young Indians should commit to working 70 hours a week to enhance national productivity and economic growth. While these views remain controversial among advocates for mental health and employee well-being, leaders like Tsai maintain that for the specific subset of startup founders, such dedication is a non-negotiable requirement for success.

