New Delhi, March 17: In a strikingly unconventional campaign move, candidates in Denmark’s 2026 parliamentary elections are turning to saunas to connect with voters, replacing formal rallies with relaxed, face-to-face discussions. The trend, gaining popularity in cities like Copenhagen and Aarhus, is being seen as a bold attempt to tackle growing voter disengagement.

Dubbed “sauna campaigning,” the approach involves candidates joining citizens in traditional steam sessions known as “Saunagus,” where conversations unfold without scripts or formal attire. Supporters say the setting encourages openness and strips away political theatrics, creating a more honest dialogue between leaders and voters. Borsen Stock Exchange Building on Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Historic Building in Denmark’s Copenhagen, No Injuries Reported So Far (Watch Videos).

Denmark Candidates Turn to Saunas for Votes

🇩🇰 🗳️ Danish election candidates look for new ways to campaign Two Danish politicians from the Social Democrats party take to the sauna as they look for alternative ways to meet voters and present their case ahead of the general election on 24 March. pic.twitter.com/OBgflQUVvX — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 17, 2026

Advocates argue that this method resonates particularly with younger voters who are increasingly skeptical of polished speeches and social media campaigns. By engaging in a culturally familiar and informal environment, politicians aim to rebuild trust and foster deeper connections on key issues like climate change, healthcare, and employment. Humanoid Robot ‘Arrested’ for Scaring Elderly Woman in China’s Macau, Video Goes Viral.

Critics, however, question whether the approach is more spectacle than substance. Still, early feedback suggests participants value the direct and personal nature of these interactions.

As Denmark heads toward election day, the sauna strategy has already succeeded in drawing attention, potentially redefining how political engagement unfolds in modern democracies.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).