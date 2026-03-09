Ahmedabad, March 9: A Bengaluru man’s social media post praising Ahmedabad’s vibrant 1 am street life has triggered a lively online discussion about nightlife, safety and which Indian cities truly stay active after dark. Kartik Kannan shared photos taken around 1 am in Ahmedabad and expressed his admiration for the city’s energetic atmosphere at that hour. Describing the experience as unexpected, he said the streets felt festive and lively even in the middle of the night.

“Ahmedabad is buzzing for 1 am with a very festive feel,” Kannan wrote in his post. He also compared the experience with Bengaluru, saying he wished the city had a central area where people could step out at midnight without restrictions or constant police monitoring. His remarks quickly gained traction online, with the post reaching more than 329,000 users and sparking a wider debate about late night culture in Indian cities. ‘I Won’t Treat Your Child’: Woman Doctor Slaps Man, Refuses To Treat His Daughter at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Kartik Kannan Ahmedabad Post Goes Viral

I wish we had a place in Bangalore where we could walk out at midnight around a central place without police breathing down your neck. Ahmedabad is buzzing for 1 AM with a very festive feel pic.twitter.com/pIEkbSf6Lc — Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) March 7, 2026

I have been to Ahmedabad so many times, found it to be very safe and chilled out place. I rarely drink so I love the vibe of people and families enjoying without getting drunk unlike in other cites where enjoyment is linked to drinking. The relatively non availability of liquor… — Rahul Singh (@rahulclayworks) March 8, 2026

Ahemdabad is superb. City is awake entire night and so many good places to eat even at midnight. — The Reverse Sweep (@trspodcastt) March 7, 2026

Several social media users joined the conversation by highlighting Ahmedabad’s popular late night hangout spots. Locations such as Manek Chowk, Urban Chowk and the Sabarmati Riverfront were frequently mentioned as places that remain active well past midnight. Many said these areas attract crowds looking to enjoy street food, late night walks and social gatherings. Ahmedabad: Man Arrested After Video of ‘Obscene’ Dance With Transgender on Public Road During Birthday Celebration Goes Viral.

Many commenters also pointed to the sense of safety and visible policing in Ahmedabad, saying it helps create a comfortable late night environment. The city’s mix of street food culture, open public spaces and festive atmosphere drew widespread praise, while others debated whether cities like Bengaluru could develop similar midnight friendly zones in the future.

