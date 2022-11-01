New Delhi [India], November 1: Members of the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to extend their birthday wishes to former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman, who turns 48 on Tuesday. The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the country's governing body for the sport, took to Twitter to wish "one of the finest batters to have ever graced the game", who is also present Head of National Cricket Academy. "220 international matches 11,119 international runs Here's wishing @VVSLaxman281 - one of the finest batters to have ever graced the game & the present Head Cricket, NCA - a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia," tweeted BCCI. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who played heavily with VVS during his time with Team India, took to Twitter to extend wishes to Laxman, who along with Sachin, Rahul Dravid and former skipper Sourav Ganguly, formed the 'Fab Four' of 2000s in Indian Cricket. Suresh Raina Signs for Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

"Many happy returns of the day @VVSLaxman281. Wishing you the best of health & happiness always!," tweeted Sachin. Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj also extended wishes to Laxman, "Happy Birthday, @VVSLaxman281. One of the finest batters to play for India and one who stood tall in adverse situations for the team. May God bless you with good health & happiness!," she tweeted.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also wished Laxman, who he said "showcased flawless class and character on pitch and off it." "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to a legend who showcased flawless class & character on the pitch and off it too! Have a good one Laxi lots of love, god bless @VVSLaxman281," tweeted Yuvraj. Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted wishing Laxman, "Happy Birthday @VVSLaxman281 Wishing You Good Health & Happiness." Sunrisers Hyderabad, an Indian Premier League (IPL) he once mentored also tweeted, "Puttina roju subhakankshalu VVS Hyderabad's finest since the Dum Biryani! Thank you for the 281 & the 281 reasons you gave us to BELIEVE #VVSLaxman #OrangeArmy #SunRisersHyderabad."

Laxman represented Team India in 134 Tests, across which he scored 8,781 runs in 225 innings at an average of 45.97. 17 centuries and 56 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 281. He also played 86 ODIs for Men in Blue, scoring 2,338 runs at an average of 30.76. He scored six centuries and 10 half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 131. Laxman's many match-saving innings and his partnerships with lower-order batters earned him the nickname 'Very Very Special' Laxman. (ANI)