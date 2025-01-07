Mumbai, January 7: Travis Head once again turned out to be India's bane in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His swashbuckling performances in the middle-order made India run out of ideas. He finished the series as the leading run-scorer and became the third-highest run-getter while coming in to bat at number five or lower. As Australia brought BGT back after 10 years, here is a look at players with the most runs in a single BGT series while coming to bat at number five or lower. BGT 2024–25: Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting Question Mohammed Shami’s Injury Management, Say ‘His Inclusion Could Have Boosted India’.

Michael Clarke (Australia)

The former Australia captain was in a league of his own in the 2011/12 BGT series. He finished the series with a whopping 626 runs and was the top run-getter across both teams.

VVS Laxman (India)

One of the top Test batters in cricket history, VVS Laxman was sensational with the bat in the 2003/04 BGT series. He finished with 470 runs to his name and finished as the third-highest run-scorer.

Travis Head (Australia)

The explosive southpaw enjoyed a sensational run in the recently concluded BGT series. He was the top-run scorer in the five-match series with 446 runs and was a crucial figure in Australia's success after a decade.

Andrew Symonds (Australia)

The former Australia all-rounder was a force to be reckoned with in the 2007/08 BGT series. In a series that was filled with drama and the 'monkey gate' scandal, Symonds finished with 410 runs to his name.

Michael Clarke (Australia)

The former Australian captain once again features in the list, proving his worth in the middle order. In the 2004/05 BGT series, the enigmatic batter finished with 400 runs to his name.