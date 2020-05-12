Ward Boy at UP Hospital Tests COVID-19 Positive

Firozabad (UP), May 12 (PTI) A ward boy on COVID-19 management duty at a medical college here was found positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, officials said.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr A K Sharma said the ward boy was on duty at the hospital from May 2-8.

His sample was sent for testing on May 9 and it came positive on Tuesday, Sharma said, adding the ward boy has been sent into isolation.

