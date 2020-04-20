We Are Testing Aggressively, Says Kerala CM; State COVID-19 Tally at 408 with 6 New Cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said six new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala, taking the total confirmed cases in the state to 408. He also said that testing is being carried out aggressively."6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala, all from Kannur, of which 5 have foreign travel history. The total cases in the state at 408, including 114 active cases," said Vijayan.The Kerala Chief Minister said there was a time when the situation in the state could have gone out of control but with proper contact tracing, we were able to contain and overcome it."The mortality rate in the world is 5.75, it is 2.8-3 in India, and 0.58 in Kerala. We are carrying out testing aggressively," he added.Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases on Monday rose to 17,656 in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)