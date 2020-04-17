Wedding in Times of COVID-19: Couple in Europe Ties Knot Via Video Call, Parents Bless Them from India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 17 (ANI): Amid social distancing and lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus crisis, a couple entered into wedlock from two different countries in Europe via a video calling app on Friday while their parents attended the event from India. While the bride and groom's family members attended the wedding from Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur respectively, the priest performed the rituals from Banswara which is 530 kilometers away from Jaipur.The bride and groom reside in Luxembourg and Paris respectively. The wedding took place at 11:45 pm yesterday and the ceremonies concluded at 2:00 am on Friday. Speaking to ANI, the bride's father said, "I am an NRI residing in Saudi Arabia for the last 10 years. I came to India on March 15 for my daughter's wedding which was scheduled for April 16 but then the lockdown was imposed due to which my daughter and son-in-law could not come to India.""We had distributed the wedding cards and booked the venue for the event as well. After the lockdown, we wanted that the wedding should be performed with proper social distancing so we started looking for alternatives and then decided that we should utilize technology. So, the wedding was performed through Zoom App," he added. The family members from different cities including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jammu and Banswara connected via video call to attend the wedding and bless the couple. (ANI)

