Washington, May 24: Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber showed his support for Chris Brown following his arrest in London on May 15. The pop star welcomed the rapper back to the U.S. after he was granted bail and released from a U.K. jail. Brown an Instagram photo of himself as he deplaned from a private jet, "Cook, remain humble," he captioned the post, reported People. The singer received thousands of comments, including one from Bieber, who wrote, "welcome home. "

The recent comment follows Bieber's previous praise and support of Brown. In 2019, he suggested that Brown was a combination of Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur. "You will miss what you had in front of you the whole time ... trust me watch you will see," Bieber wrote in the caption. Bieber also referenced Brown's history, which includes a felony assault against Rihanna in 2009. "the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial," Bieber wrote. UK Court Frees Singer Chris Brown on $6.7 Million Bail in Assault Case.

Bieber's support follows Brown's Thursday, May 15, arrest, after being charged with "grievous bodily harm." The arrest was related to an alleged assault that took place at TAPE nightclub in February 2023 between Brown and producer Abe Diaw, reported People. In November 2023, Brown was sued by Diaw, who accused the singer of using "crushing blows" to hit Diaw in the head, as per court documents previously obtained by People.

Diaw reportedly suffered "lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg" as well as "permanent" damage and "severe emotional distress." Brown was initially denied bail on Friday, May 16. However, he was granted his request at the Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, May 21, and was released on a USD 6.7 million bail. The terms of the bail dictated that Brown needed to pay USD 4.5 million of his bail "immediately," and then would have a week to pay off the remainder, reported People. Justin Bieber Spotted Grabbing His Crotch After Getting a Parking Ticket in Los Angeles (Watch Video).

Judge Tony Baumgartner dictated new terms, claiming that the court wanted to know where Brown lived. Brown is also unable to obtain documents to leave the United Kingdom, contact his accuser, or attend the club where the alleged incident occurred. Brown will be able to head out on his Breezy Bowl tour, according to the conditions of his bail. The tour marks the 20th anniversary of his career and begins with a sold-out performance in Amsterdam on Sunday, June 8, according to People.

