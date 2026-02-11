A decade-old audition from X Factor Lithuania has unexpectedly resurfaced to become one of the biggest viral trends of early 2026. The performance, featuring singer Jonatanas Kazlauskas performing Justin Bieber’s hit Sorry, has moved beyond a simple throwback clip to become a global meme phenomenon, sparking thousands of reenactments and "redemption arc" edits across TikTok and Instagram.

The original audition took place in late 2015 and was uploaded to YouTube in early 2016. In the footage, Kazlauskas struggles visibly with the lyrics and choreography, frequently stopping to apologize to the judges. While the video maintained a modest following for years, it exploded in late January 2026 after a TikTok user captioned it "Justin Bieber from Temu." By February 11, the clip has generated millions of views. The trend has evolved into "Accuracy Reenactments," where creators meticulously mimic Kazlauskas’s nervous movements, and "apology memes" where his repeated "sorry" is used to humorously represent everyday social awkwardness.

In a recent interview, Kazlauskas addressed the resurgence and provided context for the performance that many viewers are only seeing for the first time. He revealed that the audition was the result of extreme psychological pressure rather than a lack of talent. "I got popular too fast," he admitted, explaining that he had only a few days to learn the song and was actually hospitalised with stress the week before the performance. Despite the shaky audition, Kazlauskas was a fan favourite during his season, surviving until the seventh week of the competition through public votes.

While the initial wave of the trend focused on the humour of the Sorry performance, a second wave has begun to highlight Kazlauskas’s actual vocal abilities. Fans have started digging up his more polished performances from the same season, creating "Expectation vs. Reality" videos that frame his journey as a story of perseverance. The trend has shifted from laughing at the singer to appreciating the vulnerability of the moment. Many social media users now view the clip as a symbol of "trying, faltering, and carrying on," making it a relatable anthem for performing under pressure.

The phenomenon underscores the power of current algorithms to resurrect and reframe historical media. For Kazlauskas, a performance that occurred over ten years ago has now become his global calling card, proving that in the digital age, a single moment of vulnerability can echo across the world a decade later.

