What Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package Has for Migrants, Digvijaya Questions Govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Senior Congress leader on Sunday said that he wants to ask the Narendra Modi government what is there for the migrants in the Rs. 20 lakh crore package."The situation due to lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 is very bad. Migrants are forced to travel in buses and trucks and they are forced to pay Rs. 3000 to Rs. 3, 500 per head. I want to ask Modi government, what is there for the migrants in the Rs. 20 lakhs package? Will the government reimburse the money to these migrants? Government has failed to tackle this situation," Singh told ANI."People are being thrashed by police on their way home. It is shameful. The government should help migrant workers," he added.The central government has recently announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat COVID-19.Digvijaya Singh along with former Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma distributed footwear, water, food among migrant workers here at Vidisha bypass road.They also talked to migrant workers, who were on their way to their native homes. (ANI)

